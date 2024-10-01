Mason Rudolph Makes Titans Debut On MNF

Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph has made his Tennessee Titans debut on Monday night against the Miami Dolphins. After serving as the team’s backup quarterback for the first three games of the year, Rudolph subbed in for starter Will Levis after Levis suffered a shoulder injury in the first quarter.

With Will Levis heading into the blue tent to have his shoulder checked out, Mason Rudolph is coming in at QB for the #Titans. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 30, 2024

Levis suffered the injury diving for a first down along the sideline.

Will Levis #titans Lands on his right shoulder here, can see him saying he hurt it. Was seen on the sideline shaking it out. We’ll see how he looks pic.twitter.com/D5UfOvWrby — Tom Christ, PT, DPT, OCS, FAAOMPT (@FantasyInjuryT) September 30, 2024

Rudolph immediately came in and provided a spark to the Titans’ offense, completing his first two passes for 18 yards. Levis was spotted wearing a helmet while on the sideline, ostensibly ready to go back into the game. But he remained on the sideline even after the first quarter ended. Turnovers have been an issue for him this season, and Levis threw a pick in the first quarter.

Per the team, Levis is questionable to return and Rudolph is headed back to the field for his second drive.

Will Levis is officially questionable to return, and Mason Rudolph remains in the game as Tennessee gets the ball back. https://t.co/Iw8GXFJi6Y — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 1, 2024

Mason Rudolph is now facing Dolphins QB Snoop Huntley, creating a rematch of the Week 18 Steelers-Ravens matchup, a game Pittsburgh essentially needed to win to make the playoffs. Rudolph got the nod late in the season and salvaged the Steelers’ season, while Huntley replaced Lamar Jackson as the Ravens rested key starters. In a driving rain, Rudolph completed 90 percent of his passes and threw a touchdown, and Pittsburgh won 17-10. Huntley is getting the nod after Miami lost Tua Tagovailoa and Skylar Thompson due to injury.

Despite Mike Tomlin and Omar Khan publicly hoping Rudolph would return this offseason, the team signed Russell Wilson to a one-year deal, shutting the door on Rudolph’s return. Instead, he signed a one-year deal with the Tennessee Titans and beat out Malik Willis to be the Titans’ No. 2 behind Levis. Willis was traded to the Green Bay Packers, where he had success replacing the injured Jordan Love.

As of this writing, Tennessee leads Miami 3-0.