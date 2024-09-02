Logan Lee Says Making Steelers’ 53-Man Roster Is ‘A Dream I’ve Had Since I Was A Kid’

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ 53-man roster is set for the moment, and one of the biggest surprises was rookie defensive lineman Logan Lee making the team. Lee didn’t look terrible in training camp, but he did miss the final preseason game with an injury. That usually isn’t a good sign for guys like Lee, but he still made the cut. It sounds like he couldn’t be happier.

“It’s crazy,” Lee said while speaking to WQAD News 8. “It’s overwhelming. It’s a dream I’ve had since I was a kid. I’ve always planned on playing in the NFL and that was always one of my biggest goals ever since I can remember. I grew up a Steelers fan, so that’s pretty neat too. My whole life, I’ve been rooting for them, so it’s pretty cool to end up where I did.”

Lee was drafted in the sixth round this year and was always going to have an uphill battle to get to this point because of that. The Steelers already had a number of bodies competing in the defensive line room, which wasn’t going to make Lee’s job any easier. Despite all the odds being stacked against him, Lee achieved his dream.

It is still unclear what kind of injury forced Lee to sit out the final preseason game. The Steelers could have kept him on the roster in order to move him to the injured reserve at a later date. However, that could mean that the team still likes Lee enough to not want to possibly lose him. Hopefully he is healthy and can show everyone why he deserves that roster spot.

If Lee’s injury is serious enough to land him on the injured reserve, that move should be made soon. It would be odd if the Steelers went into Week 1 with a player on their roster who will be unavailable for a long stretch of time. With any luck, Lee’s injury isn’t serious, and he’ll be able to continue to improve his game.

No matter what, Lee should be proud of this accomplishment. Making the Steelers’ 53-man roster is incredible. The real work is only beginning though. With the defensive line room as deep as it is, Lee’s job isn’t safe. If he wants to keep that spot, he’ll need to continue to work hard and stay healthy.