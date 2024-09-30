Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,306)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,306 on this Monday afternoon, I worry that injuries have put the Steelers’ intended offensive identity at risk after building their entire offseason around it.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1306)
https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP3445428534
6bc9mw6n