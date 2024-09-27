Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,303)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,303 this Friday afternoon, I discuss the state of NFL kickers and wonder if it’s a question of when – not if – someone will break Justin Tucker’s record for longest field goal.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1303)
https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP7863038416
6bc9mw6n