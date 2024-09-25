Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,301)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,301 this Wednesday afternoon, I vent my frustration over the delay of game the Steelers were called for after they stemmed the front against the Chargers, a play that shouldn’t be a penalty.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1301)
https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP2863937274
6bc9mw6n