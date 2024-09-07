Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,283)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,283 on this Saturday afternoon, I discuss what I want to see out of Justin Fields if he does indeed start for the Steelers on Sunday.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1283)
https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP6267191962
