Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,278)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,278 on this Monday afternoon, I talk about how I am excited to see how Arthur Smith schemes against his old team given the Falcons’ familiarity with his offensive system.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1278)
https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP3807193913
6bc9mw6n