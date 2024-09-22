Listen: Steelers Vs. Chargers Analysis

Bringing you guys another video recapping the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 20-10 win over the Los Angeles Chargers to move to 3-0 on the 2024 season. We break down QB Justin Fields’ play and his standing as the team’s starting quarterback going forward, the improved run game, and a defense that put on another show.

As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below. And thanks for listening.

