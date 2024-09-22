‘Like Having a Third Tackle on the Field’: Dan Moore Jr. Credits Darnell Washington

As everyone surely expected, the first player to score a touchdown for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024 was tight end Darnell Washington.

Washington managed just that one reception last Sunday. Still, the Steelers beat the Denver Broncos to advance to 2-0 on the year. In each of the first two games of the season, Washington has recorded one catch for 5 yards. As was similar to his rookie season in 2023, Washington certainly hasn’t made the biggest impact as a receiving threat, though he’s making his catches count.

However, his role as a pass-catcher isn’t the only way he brings value to the team. As Pittsburgh’s offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. stated during an interview with WMBS Radio’s George Von Benko, Washington can be a key blocking threat for the Steelers this year.

“When you talk about the run game, he’s [Washington] gonna be a huge attribution to us on the ground,” Moore said. “Having him out there is like having a third tackle on the field.”

Washington has a massive frame, standing at 6-7, 264 lbs. With that in mind, it’s no surprise he can boss some defensive lineman around. The Steelers took Washington in the third round of the 2023 draft and with the selection, they likely had dreams of him playing like a third tackle on the field.

Washington does have some skills as a receiving threat. However, he enter the league with questions of if his timed athleticism matched the tape. Due to his massive frame, he could be a little heavy-footed as a route runner. In addition, as a draft prospect, teams were worried that he didn’t make as many contested catches as he probably should have, given his massive size.

For those reasons, he seemed to be more of a project type of player who’d need time to develop. That’s been evidenced by his 71 career receiving yards through 19 games. He’s also been on the field for less than half the team’s snaps so far in his career.

That’s not to say his skill should be counted out. Washington remains a big red-zone threat, and his touchdown reception last Sunday is a great example of that. He seems to be earning a bigger role in Arthur Smith’s offense, as QB Russell Wilson recently highlighted.

Right now, though, it’s likely his role continues to revolve around his blocking, given the current state of the Steelers’ offensive line. Troy Fautanu’s season is now in question due to an injury. Pittsburgh’s other young tackle, Broderick Jones, has struggled as well.

In that sense, Darnell Washington’s skill as a ‘third tackle’ as Moore alludes to, is desperately needed on the offense. As the Steelers prepare for a Week 3 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers, which looks to be a physical, hard-fought game, those blocking skills are needed more than ever.