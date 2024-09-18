‘Lights A Fire Under Them’: Dan Moore Jr. Appreciative Of Competition Within OL Room

Iron sharpens iron.

So the old saying surrounding the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Mike Tomlin era goes.

That is nowhere more true within the dynamic of the Black and Gold in the 2024 season than in the offensive line room. Young players like tackles Broderick Jones and Troy Fautanu continue to battle it out at right tackle, and young guards Spencer Anderson and Mason McCormick continue to push each other in the absence of veteran Isaac Seumalo.

For veteran left tackle Dan Moore Jr., who spoke to reporters Wednesday following practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on the South Side, that competition within the offensive line room is lighting a fire, especially for the young players.

“I think competition’s always good for development, especially young guys like that,” Moore said of the competition in the offensive line room, particularly at right tackle. “You know, you wanna pull ’em along and shoot, I think it lights a fire under them. So, I think it’s good for the room, honestly.”

Competition brings out the best in people, especially in sports. So far, that appears to be doing the same for the Steelers in the offensive line room, especially at the tackle position.

Though Jones struggled during the preseason and then had a rough Week 2 against the Denver Broncos, playing just 11 snaps and getting benched after three penalties, the competition helped bring rookie right tackle Troy Fautanu along quickly, leading to him forcing his way into the starting lineup.

That same competition has helped Dan Moore Jr. take his game to another level, too. So far through two weeks, Moore has been one of the top 10 offensive tackles in football, continuing to solidify himself at the left tackle position for the Black and Gold, at least in 2024.

He’s playing well, holding his own in pass protection, and has been quite effective as a run blocker, too. Over the last few years, the Steelers’ bringing in younger options has challenged him, and each year, he’s made improvements.

Competition lit a fire under him, and he has responded, no year bigger in his response than this season.

Dan Moore Jr. and the rest of the group have embraced that competition in the OL room. As things continue to gel, the offensive line continues to improve and appears on the verge of a breakout. Competition and pushing each other have played a major part in that.