Kirk Cousins Praises Minkah Fitzpatrick, Compares Him To Falcons’ Talented Safeties

Early in 2019, the rebuilding Miami Dolphins traded star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for a load of draft picks, including a first-round pick in 2020.That trade has been well worth it for the Steelers.

Since becoming a Steeler, Fitzpatrick has been named a first-team All-Pro three times and been selected to four Pro Bowls. Hamstring and knee injuries caused him to miss a bit of time in 2023, but he remains one of the best defenders in the NFL.

Fitzpatrick and the rest of the Steelers’ defense will be tasked with quieting the Atlanta Falcons’ offense as the Steelers open their 2024 season this Sunday. The Falcons’ quarterback, Kirk Cousins, had some high praise for Fitzpatrick.

“Well, I think he’s an intelligent football player. I think he sees the game really well,” Cousins said via a transcribed quote from Teresa Varley on the Steelers’ team website. “I think he’s a very versatile player. He could do a lot of things, and I think he’s a team leader for them. He’s kind of similar to the way I talked about Justin [Simmons] and Jessie [Bates III]. I would think he’s in that same mold as a player.”

Versatile, as Cousins says, is an excellent way to describe Fitzpatrick. He’s a very well-rounded safety, able to make plays against the run and the pass. Ever since joining Pittsburgh, Fitzpatrick has become one of the most important members of the Steelers’ talented defense.

While fans see Fitzpatrick’s obvious talent on the field, his leadership is something that can go unnoticed by fans while remaining prevalent in the locker room. He’s been a big help to rookie linebacker Payton Wilson this offseason, becoming quite the veteran leader.

Cousins compared Fitzpatrick to Justin Simmons and Jessie Bates, two safeties who have been recent additions for the Falcons. Simmons was signed just a few weeks ago and is set to make his Falcons’ debut against Pittsburgh, while Bates’ first season with Atlanta came in 2023.

Cousins’ comparison makes a bit of sense. Bates, who spent most of his years with the Steelers’ rival, the Cincinnati Bengals, was named a second-team All-Pro last year, racking up six interceptions with 11 passes defended and making 132 tackles in the process.

Simmons has been one of the most consistent at his position over the years as well. He’s been named a second-team All-Pro in four of the past five seasons, while he and Fitzpatrick tied for the league-lead in interceptions in 2022 with six each.

Fitzpatrick, Simmons and Bates are in a league of their own, and Sunday’s game between Pittsburgh and Atlanta will have three of the best safeties in the league all in the same stadium.

However, when Fitzpatrick is healthy, it’s hard to argue that anybody plays the position better than he does. Cousins knows how impactful Fitzpatrick can be, and the Steelers will be hoping he can help propel them to a season-opening win on Sunday.