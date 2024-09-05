Kirk Cousins Might Tell Steelers ‘Thank You’ For Hitting Him Sunday

No quarterback truly wants to get hit. But after missing nearly a year due to injury and sitting out the entire preseason, Atlanta Falcons QB Kirk Cousins won’t hate getting his jersey dirty Sunday—at least one time.

Speaking with reporters Wednesday, Cousins said he’s looking forward to getting that first hit out of the way.

“Yeah, you do. In a sick way, you do,” Cousins said when asked if he’s looking forward to getting hit against the Steelers. “I’ll probably tell the first guy that hits me, ‘Thank you.’ Within reason. Get that taste of blood in your mouth a little bit. It’s a balance there. Red jersey is not real football.”

The “red jersey” he’s referring to is the red uniforms quarterbacks wear in practice, signifying they can’t be hit. Pittsburgh’s quarterbacks don’t don them, though their rules are the same. The QB is off-limits.

The 36-year-old Cousins tore his Achilles last October and missed the rest of the year. That didn’t prevent the Falcons from offering him a $180 million deal this offseason, though his age and injury history also compelled them to draft Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. with the eighth overall pick.

Cousins has rehabbed well and is healthy heading into the season opener. The Falcons didn’t list him on their injury report, and Cousins is fully expected to start against the Steelers.

Pittsburgh’s defense will be happy to grant Kirk Cousins’ wish. The Steelers boast one of the NFL’s most fearsome front sevens with talent at every spot. DL Cam Heyward returns in a much healthier version of himself compared to 2023. NT Keeanu Benton is an emerging starter, while DT Larry Ogunjobi had his best summer as a Steeler. The Steelers have arguably the top EDGE rush trio in T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, and Nick Herbig, while they upgraded at inside linebacker with Patrick Queen and rookie Payton Wilson. Earlier today, Falcons’ head coach Raheem Morris vowed to prevent Watt from wrecking the game.

Expectations are high for this unit, and cracking 50 sacks should be considered the minimum. If Pittsburgh can get a jump on that march this weekend, the Steelers will thank Cousins post-game for helping them win.