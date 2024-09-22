‘Keep Watching:’ Despite Limited Production, Tomlin ‘Pleased’ With Performance Of Non-Pickens Receivers

For Mike Tomlin, don’t look at the box score to know how well the Pittsburgh Steelers wide receivers not named George Pickens are doing. Despite their paltry production, Tomlin is happy with the receivers group of Calvin Austin III, Van Jefferson, and Scotty Miller. In his weekly interview with Steelers.com’s Bob Labriola, Tomlin talked up the group while explaining away the numbers.

“I like the work that they’ve done,” Tomlin told Labriola via the team website. “I don’t know the statistics reflect it, but people oftentimes don’t know our intentions in-game…We have run the ball in terms of attempts more than anybody in the NFL over the course of two weeks, and so that’s going to produce numbers that lead you to ask that question.”

Through two weeks, wide receivers beyond Pickens have just five receptions, 28 yards, and one first down. There’s been plenty of empty routes, especially from Jefferson, who has logged more snaps than Pickens this season. In fairness, Jefferson drew a long pass interference call in Week 2’s win over the Denver Broncos, and as Tomlin pointed out, Pittsburgh has run the ball at will. Their 77 rushing attempts lead the league, they have among the highest first-down run rates in football, and they essentially haven’t trailed for the last six quarters save for a few opening third-quarter minutes against the Atlanta Falcons.

All of that adds up to few opportunities in the passing game. Despite Pickens drawing two tough matchups against CBs AJ Terrell and Patrick Surtain II, the Steelers have largely found ways to get him the ball. Or at least try. His 11 targets are easily the most on the team and account for more than a quarter of the team’s passing attempts. That doesn’t even account for the three targets wiped out by penalty.

In classic Tomlin phrasing, he thinks the narrative will change.

“I’m pleased with the work of those guys, and I just think that is going to continually be revealed once we get a larger sample size when we get at-home venues and things of that nature…it’s a small sample size. Keep watching.”

Throughout the offseason, the front office talked up the wide receiver room even as they actively engaged in trade talks for San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. After losing out, the team had little choice but to embrace the group they have. So far, the results have been minimal, even as the team hasn’t needed much out of them. And rookie Roman Wilson could dress for the first time after injuring his ankle in training camp, potentially providing a small boost to the passing game.

But until someone steps up, the wide receiver room will feel like the team’s weakest link for a unit that needs to put up points.