Kaboly: P Cameron Johnston Set For MRI Following Knee Injury, ‘Doesn’t Sound Promising’

The injury suffered by Pittsburgh Steelers punter Cameron Johnston in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 18-10 win over the Atlanta Falcons did not look good whatsoever in the moment.

Comments from head coach Mike Tomlin after the game further added to the concern for the Steelers’ new punter. And now, according to the Pat McAfee Show Steelers correspondent Mark Kaboly, the veteran punter is scheduled to have an MRI on his right knee.

Kaboly reported the upcoming MRI shortly after a media session with Tomlin Sunday in Atlanta, and added that Johnston’s injury “doesn’t sound promising.”

Outlook doesn't sound promising for P Cam Johnston. MRI on right knee upcoming. — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) September 8, 2024

Johnston went down on a punt in the fourth quarter from the Steelers’ 27-yard line on a 4th and 21.

The veteran punter, who signed a three-year, $9 million deal with the Steelers in free agency, was injured when a Falcons defender fell into his kicking leg, which was planted in the turf on the follow-through. That led to an ugly looking pop in his knee and an awkward collapse to the turf, which left him in significant pain.

Johnston hobbled off the field after being looked at by trainers but was then carted to the locker room. After the game, Tomlin called the injury “serious” and added that the Steelers will have more information on Tuesday.

But right now, it doesn’t look good at all.

Prior to being injured, Johnston averaged 51.5 yards on two punts, including a long of 58 yards and downing one punt inside the Falcons’ 20-yard line. He was a big addition for the Steelers, one who could flip the field and put the defense in promising situations by pinning opposing offenses back deep.

He had a great training camp and preseason, showing off his significant leg, though there were concerns that Johnston’s big leg and booming punts were something the Steelers couldn’t cash in on due to struggles at gunner. Now, it appears that the Steelers might not have Johnston’s leg at all, depending on the severity of the injury.

It’s a big blow, without a doubt, and puts a bit of a damper on the season-opening win.