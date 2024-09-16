‘Justin’s The Guy:’ Schefter Doesn’t See Steelers Benching Fields If He Keeps Winning

One man’s misfortune is another’s opportunity. That’s the phrase Mike Tomlin uses when injuries displace a starter. For Justin Fields, he’s taking advantage of Russell Wilson’s nagging calf injuries. And even when Wilson returns to full health, Fields might not give the job back. Appearing on the Pat McAfee Show Monday afternoon, ESPN’s Adam Schefter believes Fields will remain the starter so long as he and the Steelers keep winning.

“Russell’s not fully healthy. Russell’s working his way back. And as long as that’s the case, Justin’s the guy,” Schefter told the show. “Look, you’re not gonna take the guy out of the lineup when you’re winning football games. I don’t care that he’s not lighting up with the numbers. They’re 2-0, they’re winning the way that they should be winning.”

To be clear, this isn’t an official Schefter-sourced report and appears to be his belief perhaps mixed in a bit with what he’s hearing behind-closed-doors.

Fields engineered another victory Sunday to push Pittsburgh to 2-0 and atop the AFC North through the first two weeks. It marked the first time since 1999 the Steelers won Weeks 1 and 2 on the road. Fields wasn’t asked to carry the offense, throwing only 20 times, but the offense was more open in the first half and Fields played well early on. He converted multiple third downs, effectively used his legs, and his stats would’ve looked prettier had penalties not wiped out a 51-yard completion to WR George Pickens and a touchdown to him right before the half.

Through two games, Fields’ numbers won’t wow. He has 30 completions, 273 yards and a touchdown. But he’s been efficient completing nearly 70 percent of his passes. While a small sample size, he had never completed even 62 percent of his passes in any of his previous three seasons. Crucially, Fields hasn’t turned the ball over and is taking sacks at a lower rate than past years.

“Russell is getting healthy, but you’re not gonna take a quarterback who’s winning, I don’t think, and put him on the bench when Justin Fields has played pretty well,” Schefter said.

Given the tricky and lingering nature of calf injuries, the reality is that Wilson probably won’t be considered fully healthy and cleared for Sunday’s home opener against the Los Angeles Chargers. That’ll earn Fields another chance to cement the job. And if Pittsburgh can beat Los Angeles, their toughest task yet, and Fields play reasonably well, Schefter’s belief will likely prove true.