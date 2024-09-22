Justin Herbert Limps Off Field, Replaced By Chargers Backup QB

Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert started the game. It’s not clear if he’ll finish it. Entering the game with a high ankle sprain, Herbert left the game limping after being sacked in the third quarter. He was replaced by backup QB Taylor Heinicke, whom the team traded for in late August.

Herbert limping off now and he's hurting #Steelers — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) September 22, 2024

Though Herbert started, the Chargers had all three quarterbacks active today as a contingency plan for Herbert, who planned to play through the pain. Easton Stick had served as the team’s No. 2 quarterback the first two games but didn’t get the nod from Jim Harbaugh. Heinicke was previously with the Atlanta Falcons, starting multiple games last season for then-head coach Arthur Smith.

Heinicke handed the ball off on third and long on his first snap, leading to a Chargers punt.

Herbert got off to a hot start, completing nine of this first 10 passes, and hitting WR Quentin Johnston for a 27-yard touchdown. But he struggled in the second half, throwing five straight incompletions. He was also under more pressure, sacked by EDGE Nick Herbig and ILB Elandon Roberts on back-to-back possessions. Roberts’ sack caused Herbert to get up slowly and limp off the field. He was taken to the bench and examined by trainers. He was then taken to the blue medical tent.

We’ll update you if he goes back in.

Pittsburgh and Los Angeles are tied at 10 in the third quarter.