Justin Fields’ Starting Job Isn’t Safe ‘Until The Pittsburgh Steelers Trade Russell Wilson,’ Says James Jones

After leading the Pittsburgh Steelers to a 3-0 record, QB Justin Fields’ job feels pretty safe, right? Not everybody thinks that is the case with Russell Wilson nearing closer to a return from his calf injury.

James Jones offered an interesting take on FS1’s The Facility this morning, saying Fields’ job won’t be safe until Wilson is traded by the Steelers.

“My answer is no. But one thing I do wanna say is the young fella is playing well,” Jones said when asked if Fields has locked up the job in a clip posted on X by The Facility. “He turned the ball over one time in three games, right? So he’s doing what he’s supposed to do. Not turning the ball over ’cause we have a good defense. He’s making plays with his legs. He made some really good throws standing in the pocket. He made some really good throws.

“But my answer is no because as long as Russell Wilson is on that team, until the Pittsburgh Steelers trade Russell Wilson, right? Because I do believe Russell Wilson is not gonna be on this team for the whole year. You see, the Dolphins, they need to come trade for Russell Wilson.”

.@89JonesNTAF says Justin Fields is not locked in for QB1 role until the Steelers trade Russell Wilson 👀 pic.twitter.com/DEYxwD7gqa — The Facility (@TheFacilityFS1) September 23, 2024

Ever since Tua Tag0vailoa’s concussion that landed him on IR, there have been a few national media figures who have made the logical link between Wilson and the Dolphins. We saw what happened to the Dolphins in Week 3 without Tagovailoa. The Seahawks crushed them, 24-3. The Dolphins are paying several players a lot of money with recent contracts. They are built to win right now, but that won’t be possible with Skylar Thompson as the quarterback. He was sacked five times yesterday with just 107 passing yards and two fumbles.

Wilson would be an obvious upgrade and could provide them some hope for the season.

The only issue is, Wilson reportedly has a no-trade clause in his contract. Wilson would have to sign off on being traded. That probably wouldn’t be a tough sell if it is looking like Fields is going to be the Steelers’ long-term option. Right now, that looks like the case. Fields is reportedly expected to start again in Week 4 against the Indianapolis Colts. If he leads the Steelers to 4-0, the job is essentially his to lose for the rest of the season.

For a team like the Dolphins, with several big cap hits, Wilson’s $1.21 million price tag for the 2024 season wouldn’t be a terrible option. It would also allow them flexibility to navigate the Tagovailoa situation if and when he returns.

“I don’t think he’s done enough to play extremely bad and still keep his job,” Jones said of Fields.

Wilson was named the starter and won the training camp competition despite Fields getting most of the starting reps throughout camp due to Wilson’s injury. If the Steelers hold onto Wilson, how many games could Fields struggle before they turn to Wilson? He has probably earned himself more than a one-game leash. But two rough games over a three-week stretch could be enough to go to Wilson.

If the Steelers trade Wilson, they would be in need of a No. 3 option. Kyle Allen would become their QB2, which he has been for other teams in the past, but it wouldn’t hurt to bring in someone like Ryan Tannehill to reunite with Arthur Smith to be another backup option.