Justin Fields Explains How He Found Out Steelers Were Starting Him Against Falcons 

In an offseason where the Pittsburgh Steelers completely revamped their quarterback room, they were still playing musical chairs two hours before kickoff. Speaking with reporters following the team’s 18-10 win over the Atlanta Falcons, QB Justin Fields explained how he found out he’d be the guy for today’s opener. Not that there was a big reveal to share.

“Russ came in after warming up,” Fields said to reporters via the team’s YouTube channel. “And he told me that I was up. Like we said all week, he was questionable, was trying to get his calf right and try to get going. So really right before the game.”

Russell Wilson suffered a calf injury during Thursday’s practice, was limited on Friday, and officially listed questionable on the team’s final injury report. While reporting strongly hinted at Fields getting the nod over Wilson, the Steelers still tested Wilson in pre-game warmups. His session was slow and lasted about 12-15 minutes before going back into the tunnel. A short time later, reports surfaced Fields would be the starter. Wilson was in uniform but inactive as the emergency third quarterback behind Kyle Allen.

Justin Fields and the Steelers’ offense got off to a slow start but picked things up in the second half. He officially finished the day 17-of-23 for 156 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions. While both Fields and the offense were sloppy at times, they ultimately didn’t turn the ball over. In Pittsburgh, that’s often enough to earn a victory.

Fields picked up crucial yards with his legs and hit a couple of downfield throws, including a key 33-yard completion to WR George Pickens late in the first half. He finished with 57 yards rushing on 14 carries, second on the team in both categories only trialing RB Najee Harris.

Mike Tomlin declined to discuss next week’s starter. So Fields, as he did in Week 1, will have to be patient to find out what’s happening in Week 2. Wilson’s health will go a long way in determining what the team does against Denver.