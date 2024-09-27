Jonathan Taylor Says Colts Are Prepared To ‘Fight, Claw, And Scratch’ To Beat Steelers

The Indianapolis Colts seem determined to show that they’re more physical than the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday. They know that’s how the Steelers win, and they want to beat them at their own game. They managed to do it last year, so they understand what it takes to beat the Steelers.

“We’re gonna have to definitely earn it again this week,” Colts RB Jonathan Taylor said Thursday via the team’s YouTube channel. “Mike Tomlin always has his guys ready to play. Tough team, but it’s another great opportunity at home. We’re gonna feed off this energy at Lucas Oil [Stadium], and we just gotta fight, claw, and scratch for another win.”

That would be a good description for how the Steelers have won games. Their wins haven’t been pretty, but they’ve taken care of business. The Colts were similar in their only win of this season. They didn’t shut the door on the Chicago Bears until late in the game. That shows how willing they are to play until the final whistle if that’s what it takes.

Taylor wasn’t healthy when the Colts played the Steelers last December, but he’s had success against them before. In two games against the Steelers, Taylor has rushed for 160 yards and three touchdowns, with a healthy 4.2 yards per carry. The Steelers did win both those games, though, so Taylor has yet to be on the field when the Colts beat the Steelers. Hopefully that trend continues.

The Colts have a great offensive line, so the battle in the trenches will likely be important again this week. Win, lose, or draw, everyone is probably walking out of this one feeling sore. Taylor seems prepared for that, and the Colts are going to need him to have a big day if they want to win.

In every game this season, the Steelers have set out to prove that no one is tougher than them. This week won’t be any different. They’ve had a few injuries pile up, but everyone seems ready to be the next man up. Taylor and the Colts are hungry at only 1-2, and even though the Steelers are undefeated, they’re still starving for more success.