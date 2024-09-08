Joey Porter Jr. Injured Against Falcons

UPDATE: Porter has returned to the game.

The Pittsburgh Steelers CB depth is already thin, and top cornerback Joey Porter Jr. exited the team’s Week 1 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons and headed to the blue medical tent for a possible upper-body injury.

Porter looked to be in pain getting checked out on the sideline and then headed into the medical tent. Porter is Pittsburgh’s top cornerback after an impressive rookie season, and losing him would be a huge blow for Pittsburgh’s defense. Porter has two total tackles today and he he’s looked good in coverage, with Atlanta’s top receiver in Drake London having just two receptions for 15 yards.

Hopefully, the injury to Porter is minor. ESPN’s Brooke Pryor said it looked to possibly be a shoulder injury for Porter.

Cory Trice Jr. replaced Porter on the outside alongside Donte Jackson. If Porter does have to miss time, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Steelers go outside the organization for a cornerback.