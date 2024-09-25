Joey Porter Jr. Credits Colts Receivers, Believes Steelers DBs Will ‘Play Well Against Them’

Pittsburgh Steelers CB Joey Porter Jr. isn’t discrediting the Indianapolis Colts’ talent. He’s not making the mistake Cincinnati Bengals CB Cam Taylor-Britt made, that’s for sure. But Porter is more confident in him and the Steelers’ secondary to minimize the Colts’ passing attack, just as they’ve done for large swaths of the first three weeks.

“I think they’re a good group of guys,” Porter said via Yardbarker’s Aaron Becker. “We faced a little bit of them last year. They got a new addition in [A.D. Mitchell] from Texas. So I like their group. They’re dynamic. They’re fast. So I feel like we’ve got a good secondary that’s going to show up and play well against them.”

The Colts’ top four receivers are a quality bunch. Veteran receiver Michael Pittman Jr. leads the team in receptions and targets with 11 and 20 respectively. An underneath threat, he’s only averaging eight yards per catch and has just three first downs. But he’s coming off a 109-catch, 1,100-yard season, making him someone who shouldn’t be underestimated. This will be his first matchup versus Pittsburgh since getting knocked out of the 2023 meeting by S Damontae Kazee. Kazee was suspended the remained of the regular season for his hit.

WR Alec Pierce is one of the league’s most underrated player. With size and speed, he’s averaging a blistering 25 yards per reception with two of his nine receptions finding the end zone. As Porter mentions, the Colts drafted exciting rookie A.D. Mitchell, a height/weight/speed freak who ran a 4.34-40 at 6022, 205 pounds at this year’s Combine. He’s had a bumpy NFL start, catching just two of his first 10 targets, but has the ability to make a big play at a moment’s notice.

Finally, there’s WR Josh Downs. Returning last week from a summer ankle sprain, he’s a small and shifty threat over the middle of the field. He caught three passes for 19 yards against the Steelers last season.

While the numbers aren’t prolific, the offense is still getting on the same page with QB Anthony Richardson, who missed most of his rookie season with a shoulder injury. He’s struggled throughout the first three weeks but like the receiver room, possesses a high ceiling that can make Pittsburgh pay for any mistake.

So far, the Steelers haven’t made many of them. They’ve taken away top receivers in Atlanta’s Drake London (two catches, 15 yards), Denver’s Courtland Sutton (one catch, 26 yards), and aside from one blip, handled the Los Angeles Chargers’ Quentin Johnston (two catches, 44 yards one TD). Porter has led the charge as the Steelers’ No. 1 corner though the Colts have as much depth and talent at the skill positions as Pittsburgh has faced to date. That’ll require the whole secondary to maintain the impressive play it has shown thus far.