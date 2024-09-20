Jim Harbaugh: QB Justin Herbert Is Doing ‘Everything Necessary’ To Play On Sunday

The Pittsburgh Steelers are scheduled to play the best opposing quarterback yet this season in Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert, but his status is in question due to a high-ankle injury suffered in Week 2. He managed just one limited practice this week on Thursday, and finished as a non-participant with a questionable designation for Sunday’s game.

Jim Harbaugh spoke about Herbert’s status during his Friday press conference on the Chargers’ YouTube channel.

“Justin’s doing everything necessary to be able to play on Sunday,” said Harbaugh.

High-ankle sprains are not the type of injury you typically see played through. This is also on the same side that his plantar fascia injury was on during training camp. That is a lot to overcome for Herbert, though quarterbacks don’t have to be quite as mobile as other positions.

That being said, Herbert’s mobility is one of the big reasons the Steelers struggled against him in 2021. Mike Tomlin specifically praised it at the time and pointed to that as one of the reasons the Chargers came out on top that day.

It also isn’t a good sign that he went from a limited practice on Thursday to a non-participant on Friday.

“That was just what was prescribed by the medical experts, the trainers, doctors,” Harbaugh said.

The Chargers reporters then pushed a bit further on the issue, asking if the downgrade in participation was the result of a setback.

“Exactly what I just said. Yeah, that was not part of my plan or anything,” Harbaugh said. “As he does everything necessary to get ready to play on Sunday, which he’s doing, that’s what was part of the process.”

Coaches aren’t always forthcoming with injuries like this to major players. If there is any wiggle room, it is advantageous to keep the other team guessing so they have to prepare for more possibilities.

Various reports from NFL insiders have suggested Justin Herbert’s readiness is “yet to be decided.”

It is looking like this will come down to the 90 minutes prior to kickoff when the inactive list is due from each team. If he is unable to go, either Easton Stick or Taylor Heinicke will play in his place.