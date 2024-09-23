James Daniels, Cameron Heyward Highest-Graded Steelers In Week 3

The Pittsburgh Steelers moved to 3-0 on Sunday with a 20-10 win over the previously unbeaten Los Angeles Chargers, and it was two veterans who led the way, as OG James Daniels had a 93.2 PFF grade, while DL Cameron Heyward, who got his first sack of the season, graded out at a 90.2.

Rookie C Zach Frazier also had a standout performance with a 88.8 grade, while WR Calvin Austin III’s breakout game earned him an 82.0. QB Justin Fields rounded out the top five at 75.4, per the PFF Steelers account on Twitter.

The highest-graded Steelers in Week 3 vs the Lions: 🥇 James Daniels – 93.2

🥈 Cameron Heyward – 90.2

🥉 Zach Frazier – 88.8

🏅 Calvin Austin III – 82.0

🏅 Justin Fields – 75.4 (min. 25 snaps) pic.twitter.com/HoPEX5uqnX — PFF PIT Steelers (@PFF_Steelers) September 23, 2024

The minimum number of snaps to be considered was 25, which is why you don’t see Nick Herbig on this list. Herbig only played 19 snaps but earned an absurd 95.5 grade in those snaps. For the season, Herbig has a 91.7 defensive grade in 53 total snaps.

Fields had his best performance with the Steelers, throwing for 245 yards and utilizing the middle of the field. The Chargers entered the game as one of the best-performing defenses through the first two weeks, but Fields was patient and picked apart their zone while picking up yardage with his legs and dump-offs when needed. Pittsburgh’s two touchdowns in Week 3 matched their total from Weeks 1 and 2, and the Steelers would’ve had a third if they didn’t kneel at the end of the game from their one-yard line.

Daniels and Frazier helped keep Fields protected pretty well, with Frazier allowing just one pressure, and the offensive line helped the run game finally get going in the fourth quarter. All-around, it was just a good performance by the Steelers, taking care of business and beating a talented opponent to move to 3-0.

With Fields continuing to play well, it’s going to make Mike Tomlin’s decision a little more difficult. Fields has shown enough and should remain the starter, and Gerry Dulac believes the Steelers will have one more week with Fields before they have to make a decision with Wilson getting back to full strength. But if Fields continues to win and can get the Steelers to 4-0 with his third road win Sunday, it wouldn’t make sense to put him on the bench.

The development of Pittsburgh’s offensive line, even missing starters Isaac Seumalo and Troy Fautanu, has also been positive. Daniels deserves a lot of credit for being a mentor and then playing well on the field each Sunday. He’s a key piece to this team and someone who will be missed next season if he leaves in free agency.