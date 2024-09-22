‘It’s Pretty Special:’ Rookie Mason McCormick Impressed By ‘Juice And Energy’ Cordarrelle Patterson Brings

When the Pittsburgh Steelers signed veteran running back/wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson to a two-year deal in March after the NFL’s rule change for kickoffs, it was supposed to be an addition to the roster primarily for special teams.

But on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers, that addition proved to be key for the Steelers’ offense.

Patterson, in tandem with running back Najee Harris, helped salt the game away for the Black and Gold at Acrisure Stadium in a 20-10 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

On the final drive of the game, Patterson rushed for 33 yards, including an impressive 14-yard sprint off the left side on a zone run, moving the chains and milking more of the clock.

At 33 years old, Patterson has a lot of mileage on his body in the NFL. But he still brings an impressive combination of juice and energy to the Steelers’ offense, which had rookie left guard Mason McCormick rather impressed after the Steelers’ hard-fought win over the Chargers to move to 3-0.