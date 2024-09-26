‘It’s Our House And We Make The Rules:’ Colts LB Intent On Protecting Homefield Against Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been playing great so far this season, imposing their will on enemy teams. They aren’t perfect, but they’ve played the exact brand of football that they want to play. They’ve been the most physical team in every matchup, leading to them winning. This week, they have a chance to do that against the Indianapolis Colts. However, Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin seems bent on not allowing the Steelers to come into their house and play their style.

“I know them Pittsburgh fans. They gonna be trying to come in here,” Franklin said Wednesday via the team’s YouTube channel. “They like to travel, so I’m looking forward to us fighting back. It is always a talented and tough team when you’re playing Pittsburgh. We know the brand of football that they like to play, but it’s our house, and we make the rules.”

That’s quite the declaration from Franklin. The Steelers were also on the road for the first two weeks of the season, and they walked off both fields as winners. Denver, in particular, was a hostile environment, and the Steelers didn’t let that bother them. They’ve shown that enemy territory doesn’t scare them.

The Colts also play a physical brand of football, but if they want to beat the Steelers at their own game, they better bring their best and then some. The Los Angeles Chargers are an incredibly tough team, but when they played the Steelers, they crumbled. The Steelers have thrived in these ugly matchups and want to prove they can outmuscle anyone.

Recent history is on the Colts’ side, though. The Steelers were destroyed by them in Week 15 last year, losing 30-13. The Colts were the more physical team that day, too, rushing for a total of 170 yards compared to the Steelers, who only ran for 74 yards. That game came in Indianapolis, and the Colts did make the rules that day.

This team is different though, both on offense and defense. They made significant improvements at certain spots on defense, and their quarterback room is also brand new. They’ve also upgraded their play-calling, which might be their best move. If the Colts think they can do the same thing they did last year, they might be in for a rough time.

We’ll see if the Steelers can break the rules on Sunday and capture victory. The Colts have struggled this year, sitting at only 1-2, including one loss at home to the Houston Texans. The Steelers and their fans have an opportunity to take over Indianapolis. If they do, Franklin and the Colts might want to consider some revisions to their rulebook.