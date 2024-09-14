‘It’s Always About Relationships’: Russell Wilson Looking Forward To Seeing Some Former Broncos Teammates

His return to the Mile High City might not be going as planned with his calf injury likely keeping him out of the lineup once again, but for Pittsburgh Steelers’ quarterback Russell Wilson, he’s still looking forward to seeing some familiar faces when the Steelers take on the Denver Broncos Sunday at 4:25 p.m.

He spent just two seasons in Denver after a massive trade from the Seattle Seahawks ahead of the 2022 season, and his tenure in Denver ended in ugly fashion with head coach Sean Payton benching him in a contract dispute, leading to the Broncos cutting him loose and taking an $85 million dead cap charge. But the way things ended in Denver didn’t hinder his relationships with players in Denver.

Wilson might not be starting for the Steelers currently as he recovers from his injury, but getting a chance to see some of his former teammates and return to an environment he knows well has Wilson excited for the trip back to Denver.

“I have a lot of amazing friends from there. I think about guys like Courtland Sutton, Jaleel McLaughlin. I think about guys like Garett Bolles, you know, a guy like Ray Jackson, guys like Javonte Williams, different people that I’ve played with that I really respect,” Wilson said to reporters on Thursday regarding his return to Denver, according to video via the Steelers’ YouTube page. “There’s so many guys. [Greg] Dulcich, just so many other guys along the way, Quinn Meinerz, D.J. Jones, there’s a lot more. But I just think that for me, it’s always about relationships. I think I’ve been able to build some cool relationships with those guys and people.

“But most importantly, we’ve got to strap on the black and gold and go in and that’s our mentality. And we’ll be ready to go. I know they’ll be ready to go, too. And it’ll be a great, great atmosphere, it’s a tremendous atmosphere. And I’m looking forward to just going there and just playing a good game.”

It might have just been two years, but Wilson quickly became the face of the Broncos, one that earned a great amount of respect within the locker room of the Broncos right away. That respect remains. Guys like offensive tackle Garett Bolles, wide receiver Courtland Sutton, and even cornerback Patrick Surtain II have spoken highly of Wilson, not only when he was the starting quarterback, but even after he was benched, commending him for how he handled things.

Even upon his unceremonious release, those players spoke with admiration for Wilson the person. That’s the type of effect he has on teams, and it’s something he’s shown quickly in Pittsburgh, too.

On the field, there’s a great deal of respect there, too. Wilson was a captain both seasons in Denver as guys looked to him for leadership, which he provides in abundance.

It’ll be interesting to see some of the interactions with Wilson returning to Denver. It’s hard to imagine the welcome will be all that warm from fans, but his former teammates still have a lot of love for him, which says more about the person Wilson is than anything.