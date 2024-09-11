‘It’s A Wrap For Russ’: Former NFL WR Believes Wilson Won’t Get QB1 Job Back

Entering Week 2, the Pittsburgh Steelers, says head coach Mike Tomlin are “preparing as if” Justin Fields is going to be the starting quarterback against the Denver Broncos in the Mile High City.

Fields started for the Steelers in Week 1 in Atlanta due to Russell Wilson’s calf injury popping back up late last week, putting the veteran quarterback on the bench. Fortunately for the Steelers, Fields helped pilot Pittsburgh to an 18-10 win on the leg of kicker Chris Boswell and the backs of a dominant defensive performance.

Entering Week 2, Wilson is still hurt, and Fields played well enough to stick in the starting lineup. It’s another opportunity for Fields to continue to prove himself in his new spot with the Steelers, and the longer Wilson is out, the harder it might be for the Steelers to make a change under center.

“I think it’s a wrap for Russ. I do. I think the only way Russell Wilson starts is if Justin Fields gives him the job back by playing bad football,” former NFL wide receiver James Jones said Wednesday on FS1’s The Facility, according to audio via the show. “And the main reason why I say that is they have Denver next. They could win that on defense. Then they got the Chargers. They could win that on defense. Then they got the Colts. They could win that on defense. So what I’m saying is, if you don’t go out there and play bad, let’s say you got four games like the Atlanta game and you’re 4-0. I don’t know how you take him [Fields] out.

“I just don’t, I don’t know how you make the change. Whether you think Russell Wilson’s better than him or not. I don’t know how the change is made.”

If the Steelers were to get to 4-0 and Fields is the starting quarterback in all four games and the offense plays winning football, it would be hard to make a change. But it feels like Jones is getting out over his skis here.

The Steelers, very clearly, are taking it one week at a time. While Fields did well enough to help the Steelers win in Week 1 against the Falcons, it’s not as if he blew anyone away with his performance. He used his legs well, moving the chains, and made some key throws that were schemed up.

Most importantly, he didn’t turn the football over and make that killer mistake. That was huge.

But it wasn’t enough to solidify himself as the starter. Now, it appears he’ll get another opportunity in Denver. If he does his job and the Steelers win, maybe he gets another week, allowing Wilson to heal further.

It just feels very hard and premature to say this is a wrap for Wilson as the starting quarterback in Pittsburgh when he hasn’t taken a snap in the regular season yet. And looking ahead to the Steelers potentially being 4-0 already is a stretch, too. That’s not out of the realm of possibility with how the schedule looks, but it’s premature.

Along with Jones believing it’s a wrap for Wilson, the former Super Bowl-winning WR also believes that the Steelers want Fields to be the starter to get an opportunity to assess him and potentially have him as their franchise quarterback moving forward.

“The Pittsburgh Steelers want Justin Fields to start. Justin Fields is younger. You traded nothing for him. A sixth-round pick and you get the best out of him and you’re winning football games? What more would you want as a head coach and having Justin Fields in that game?” Jones said. “I think it’s a wrap for Russ. I do. I think Justin Field will play is good enough to win football games. They’ll be sitting at 4-0 going into the Cowboys game. And I don’t think that coach Mike Tomlin could take him out of the lineup.

“I don’t think it’ll be good for the locker room if they took him outta the starting lineup.”

Maybe the Steelers do want Fields to start. As Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported previously, there were members inside the organization who pushed for Fields to be the starting quarterback.

That makes sense. He is younger, more dynamic, moves better and has all the potential in the world.

But it’ll come down to who Tomlin believes gives his team the best chance to win weekly when both are healthy. He initially picked Wilson to be that guy. If Fields plays well enough to win though and the Steelers get off to a fast start, all bets could be off.