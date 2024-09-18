‘It’s A Very Bad Offensive Line:’ Former QB Says Fields’ Mobility, Clean Play Should Keep Him Starting

In a land of quarterback mobility coupled with a young offensive line still trying to find its groove, Justin Fields should remain the Pittsburgh Steelers’ starter even once Russell Wilson gets healthy. That’s how former NFL QB Chase Daniel views the situation, praising Fields’ solid play while believing he’s the best option based on how the Steelers’ o-line has looked eight quarters into the season.

Stating his case on Wednesday’s episode of The Facility, Daniel thinks Pittsburgh should stay the course.

“There’s one underlying issue we haven’t been talking about on this show. It’s a very bad offensive line, guys. Even with Russ at 80-90 percent, Russ is not the guy at 80 or 90 percent getting outside the pocket,” Daniel said on the FS1 show. “I saw about five to six sacks that Justin Fields was able to avoid, get out, and turn into a positive gain. That’s sorta what Ben Roethlisberger was talking about.

“Other than that center for the [Steelers], it’s been bad. You just gotta protect him a little bit more. I think Justin can do more outside the pocket than Russ can. So for those reasons, I’m saying Justin Fields.”

Fields’ biggest shortcomings during his three-year run with the Chicago Bears were negative plays. Too many sacks, fumbles, and interceptions. Through two games with Pittsburgh, he’s yet to throw a pick, lose a fumble, and has only been sacked four times. That puts him on pace to be sacked 34 times this season after being sacked 44 times in 13 starts last year and a league-high 55 times in 2022. Even his snap-to-throw time has come down, sitting at 2.90 seconds after being above three seconds the previous two years.

While Fields has hung tougher in the pocket this year, he can run when he needs to. A great example comes from his 16-yard scamper against Denver. Facing an all-out rush that Pittsburgh couldn’t protect, six rushers against five blockers, Fields rolled left and turned upfield to turn a would-be sack into a first down.

Due to injuries and youth up front, the Steeler’s offensive line has had a bumpy start. Daniel’s characterization of its play being “very bad” is too harsh, but the group will be well-served once injured LG Isaac Seumalo returns and RT Troy Fautanu settles in after making his debut against Denver.

Daniel’s reference about Roethlisberger came in response to his comments on the Footbahlin podcast, saying the Steelers should stick with Fields even after Wilson fully heals from his calf injury.

While Fields’ mobility has always been an X factor, Daniel also praised Fields for being smart with the football.

“The reason I want Justin Fields to stay the starter: zero turnovers. He has not turned it over. He hasn’t turned the football over,” Daniel said.

If Fields can keep that streak going against the Los Angeles Chargers, it’ll be the first time in his NFL career he’s gone three-straight games without a turnover. If the Steelers keep playing clean, they’ll keep on winning. And Fields will likely keep his job.