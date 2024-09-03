‘It Won’t Matter:’ Russell Wilson Or Justin Fields, Falcons S Justin Simmons Is Ready

For the Pittsburgh Steelers’ faithful, all eyes will be on how Mike Tomlin uses QBs Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. Wilson will start and play the majority of snaps but how much and when will Fields see the field? For new Atlanta Falcons S Justin Simmons, he doesn’t care if Wilson, Fields, or Ben Roethlisberger comes out of retirement to take the field.

Speaking to reporters Monday, Simmons says it doesn’t matter who the Steelers use.

“It won’t matter. And I’m sure, knowing Coach Tomlin and how well he’s done there, I’m sure that even if Russ goes out and start, there might be packages where Justin Fields comes in,” he said via the Falcons’ YouTube channel.

Wilson has been named starter and will be out there when the Steelers’ offense first takes the field this weekend. Simmons is in a similar situation on the other side of the ball, a long-time veteran adjusting to a rare free agency and new team. Simmons spent his first eight years with Denver before becoming a free agent for months before signing with the Falcons in August.

If anyone on the Falcons’ defense knows Wilson, it’s Justin Simmons, his teammate the last two seasons.

“Russ is a proven veteran in this league and obviously had the pleasure of being his teammate the last few years in Denver,” Simmons said. “Know he’s gonna be prepared and he’s gonna be ready. He is gonna have those guys going.”

Wilson is looking to prove his doubters wrong after being paid nearly $40 million this season by the Broncos to play for someone else. Taking a one-year deal for the minimum, a big season will net him another payday this offseason. Likewise, a poor season could spell the end of his clear-cut starting career.

Pittsburgh figures to use Wilson and Fields in this one, a fact Tomlin has hardly bothered to hide. The question of how much action Fields sees is partially game-circumstance dependent. The more short-yardage opportunities Pittsburgh has, the more chances Fields could be used. Simmons knows either quarterback will be challenging.

“We have our work cut out for us defensively. I think we’ll answer the bell, but we got our cut work out with us,” he said. “They got great receivers, great run game, so we’re gonna have to be able to do our thing just physically.”

Justin Simmons and EDGE Matthew Judon were two late adds to bolster a Falcons defense that ranked 18th in points allowed a season ago. With their presence, Atlanta has a solid-looking defense at all three levels, especially in the secondary. With FS Jessie Bates and underrated CB A.J. Terrell, it’ll be a tough greeting for Wilson to begin his and the Steelers’ season.