NFL Insider: No One In Pittsburgh ‘Said Russell Wilson Went Out And Won The Starting Job’

When Russell Wilson signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers, it seemed like he would be their starting quarterback for 2024. However, a calf injury has changed those plans, with Justin Fields looking like he’ll start for the second week in a row. According to insider James Palmer, it seems like Wilson’s job may not be as safe as it once seemed.

On his podcast 89 Underdog NFL’s YouTube channel, Palmer revealed that Wilson winning the initial quarterback battle might not have meant that much.

“When I talked to people in Pittsburgh about Russell Wilson winning the job, it was essentially two things,” Palmer said. “He’s the vet, he started as the one, and Justin [Fields] didn’t run away with it. I didn’t talk to anybody that said Russell Wilson went out and won the starting job over Justin Fields. It was right there next to each other, so if Justin Fields goes out and plays, he can stay the starter.”

There’s been a lot of speculation that Wilson had the starting job won before anything happened on the football field, but Palmer seems to confirm part of that theory here. It was a battle, but Fields would have needed to do a lot to actually win. Out of courtesy, it seems Wilson was going to get the initial crack at the job, unless he was terrible and Fields stunned the Steelers.

Palmer goes on to explain to his co-host, former NFL wide receiver Steve Smith Sr., what people around the NFL think of Wilson at the moment.

“You said, ‘What he was,’ with how he was able to create and play off script. When I talked to people around the league, that’s the concern with Russell Wilson. There are enough people around the league I’ve talked to, they think that part is gone. If that part is gone, that’s the part that made him who he was.”

That would certainly be an unfortunate development for the Steelers if it’s true. If Wilson can’t create plays like he used to, it would be very hard to insert him back into the starting lineup over Fields. One of Fields’ biggest strengths is his ability to make splash plays. This offense might need a few of those each game, and if Wilson can’t provide them, the Steelers would be worse off.

Mike Tomlin seemed extremely impressed by Fields’ abilities, so it wouldn’t be shocking if part of him wanted to name Fields as the start initially. However, he’ll probably make more mistakes than Wilson. Even though Wilson has declined, he’s still good at protecting the football, which has been a knock against Fields. That difference could be significant for the Steelers.

If the Steelers keep winning with Fields starting, it’s going to become harder to give the job back to Wilson. If they do start Wilson once he’s healthy, and he looks worse than Fields, this report from Palmer will be an interesting one to look back on. Considering Wilson hasn’t played a real game for the Steelers, it’s tough to say whether it’s true or not. Until then, it’s only speculation.