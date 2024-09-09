Injury To Insult: Browns Lose TE David Njoku To Possible High Ankle Sprain

As if an ugly 33-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys wasn’t bad enough to open the Cleveland Browns’ season, the Browns may be without one of their top targets for the foreseeable future. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, TE David Njoku is feared to have suffered a high ankle sprain that could keep him out for weeks.

#Browns Pro Bowl TE David Njoku is feared to have suffered a high-ankle sprain in today’s loss to the #Cowboys, sources say. He’ll have tests on Monday to confirm. pic.twitter.com/PQRBoazbW8 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 9, 2024

As his tweet notes, Njoku will have tests done Monday to confirm. But the injury he suffered Sunday looked serious, needing assistance to come off the field. He was injured at the end of a long catch in the second half and did not return. Here’s a look at the play.

David Njoku – 1. Isn’t this a hip drop tackle? 2. Appears that his right foot sticks in the turf as he’s pulled down, pulling it into eversion before it releases from the turf.

Concern for high ankle sprain for Njoku. Makes sense why he needed help walking into the locker room pic.twitter.com/uIGb4l48ss — Jeff Mueller, PT, DPT (@jmthrivept) September 8, 2024

Njoku finished the game as the Browns’ leading receiver, catching four passes for 44 yards. Cleveland’s offense was a mess and their 16-point loss doesn’t indicate how bad of a defeat it was, scoring a garbage touchdown late. QB Deshaun Watson continued to struggle, barely completing half of his 45 passes for 169 yards and two interceptions. With beat up offensive tackles, he was under constant pressure and sacked six times on the day. The Browns finished 2-of-15 on third down and lost the turnover battle.

With Njoku out, the team will lean on TE Jordan Akins. He finished the game recording three catches for 27 yards.

While Njoku’s injury could keep him out several weeks, it’s highly unlikely he’ll miss the first Steelers-Browns game. That won’t come until Nov. 21, Week 12. Njoku is coming off a solid 2023 season against Pittsburgh, catching 11 passes for 104 yards across two games last season.

The Steelers exit Week One as the only AFC North winners. The Baltimore Ravens lost by a toe to the Kansas City Chiefs Thursday night while the Cincinnati Bengals were upset by the New England Patriots, 16-10. The Browns will head to Jacksonville and face the Jaguars next Sunday where barring a tie, someone will fall to 0-2.