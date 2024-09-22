Injury Roundup: Steelers Suffer Several Injuries In Win Over Chargers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are going to be hitting the cold tub tomorrow after a gritty and physical 20-10 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Walking away with a victory to advance the team to 3-0 on the season, Mike Tomlin offered a Steelers injury update post-game.

“Cory Trice had a hamstring,” Tomlin said via the team’s YouTube channel. “Alex Highsmith had a groin. Jaylen Warren wasn’t able to finish late in the second half. I pulled him from the game. Didn’t look like he was running smoothly. We’ll evaluate him. Van Jefferson was able to go back in in the latter portions of the game. He got poked in the eye. His vision cleared, he went back to participation.”

Tomlin said there were other bumps and bruises but didn’t mention any additional names. CB Donte Jackson briefly left the game with what appeared to be a shoulder injury but returned a short time after.

Highsmith suffered a groin injury and did not return, initially ruled doubtful before being downgraded to out. Trice suffered the injury on the Chargers’ opening punt with a hamstring injury. Like Highsmith, he was initially called doubtful before being ruled out.

Herbig replaced Highsmith and finished the game on a high note, strip-sacking QB Justin Herbert in the second half. He picked up a second sack later in the game as the Chargers’ o-line was saddled with injuries. But Herbig’s sacks were well-earned and he beat a high-end left tackle in Rashawn Slater for his first takedown.

With Warren limited, RB Cordarrelle Patterson and RB Najee Harris ran hard to grind out clock the rest of the game as the Steelers knelt on the Chargers 1-yard line for victory. While Jefferson sat out, WR Calvin Austin III exploded with a 4-catch, 95-yard performance, highlighted by a 55-yard touchdown for the final score of the day.

OG Isaac Seumalo (pec) and QB Russell Wilson (calf) did not play in the game due to injuries.

Tomlin will address the media again during his Tuesday press conference. Pittsburgh will travel to Indianapolis and take on the Colts next Sunday at 1 PM/EST.