Injury Roundup: P Cameron Johnston Suffers ‘Serious’ Injury, Says Tomlin

Following the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Week 1 win over the Atlanta Falcons, Mike Tomlin offered an injury update before the team celebrates its victory en route back to the city. Most notably, P Cameron Johnston suffered a knee injury in the fourth quarter of the game, exiting on a cart.

“Cam Johnston appears to have a serious injury,” Tomlin said via the team’s YouTube channel. “I’ll have an update for you next time we come together. It’s a shame for him. This guy has been spectacular through team development. He’s an absolute stud not only in talents but his approach to business.”

Tomlin also noted that CB Darius Rush is being evaluated for a concussion. Tomlin wasn’t sure if Rush was diagnosed with one or not.

Johnston attempted a fourth-quarter punt and had his knee buckled as a Falcons player was pushed into him by S Miles Killebrew, drawing a flag. Pittsburgh was forced to re-kick with kicker Chris Boswell, who did well to get off a 43-yard punt. WR Scotty Miller downed the returner for no gain. Miller also served as the team’s emergency holder, putting down Boswell’s sixth field goal.

If Johnston can’t play next week against the Denver Broncos, something that seems highly likely, the team will have to sign a free agent. A reunion with Pressley Harvin III is possible. Cut by the team early in the offseason, he had a successful summer with the San Francisco 49ers before being released at cutdowns. The team will likely work out several punters Monday or Tuesday before signing someone for Wednesday’s practice.

CB Joey Porter Jr. briefly left the game with an apparent shoulder injury but returned to finish the day. Tomlin also noted that CB Donte Jackson left the game but returned, recording a crucial fourth quarter tackle.

Pittsburgh will travel to Denver next week for a 4:25 PM/ET matchup.