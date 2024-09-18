‘I’m Taking 90:’ Santonio Holmes Would Pick T.J. Watt Over James Harrison To Get Game-Winning Sack

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a decorated history of incredible pass rushers. Right now, T.J. Watt is making a case that he’s the greatest one of all. He already leads the franchise in sacks, and he should have multiple years left in his career. However, there are other players who have bigger moments on bigger stages that could make them greater, like James Harrison. If he needed a game-winning sack, former Steelers wide receiver Santonio Holmes would take Watt over Harrison though.

James Harrison’s 100-yard interception return for a touchdown in Super Bowl XLIII happened 15 years ago today! Where were you when it happened? #Steelers #NFL @jharrison9292 pic.twitter.com/1vZCByOwKO — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) February 1, 2024

“I’m taking 90,” Holmes said recently on The Arthur Moats Experience. “If I’m going for the game-winner, I know that motherfucker coming for the game-winning sack. I know [Harrison] gonna do his thing, but 90 want the sack. He want you to know he’s back there.”

That’s slightly surprising because Holmes actually played with Harrison. The two of them were crucial to the Steelers winning Super Bowl XLIII. Holmes was named MVP of that game, but Harrison had just as much of a case after making maybe the most absurd Super Bowl play ever.

However, it seems Holmes has a great deal of respect for Watt. Considering his body of work, that makes sense. Watt has nearly 100 sacks, and he hasn’t even gotten through his eighth NFL season yet. In comparison, Harrison had 84.5 sacks through 15 seasons. It doesn’t necessarily mean one is better than the other, but it does put into perspective what Watt has done.

Even as recently as this season, Watt’s ability to close games has been on full display. In Week 1, the Atlanta Falcons had a chance to drive down the field and tie the game. However, Watt came through and sacked quarterback Kirk Cousins on the final play, taking a bow for his efforts. Harrison had his fair share of game-wrecking performances, but Watt still has some chapters left to write in his story.

NFL Films on final T.J. Watt sack and bow that followed against Falcons #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/tfVfmsoqKv — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) September 9, 2024

No matter what, there is no wrong answer here. Both Harrison and Watt would be stellar options to have rushing the passer in a close-out situation. The Steelers were lucky enough to have both, and hopefully Watt continues to prove Holmes’ decision correct. Maybe this year he’ll have a chance to match some of Harrison’s postseason moments.