‘I’m Sticking With Justin:’ Roethlisberger Favors Fields Over Healthy Russell Wilson

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields has led the Steelers to a 2-0 record with two wins on the road, the first time that’s happened since 1999 for the Steelers, and he’s done enough so far to impress former Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger. On the latest episode of his Footbahlin’ podcast, Roethlisberger said that even if Russell Wilson is healthy, he would stick with Fields at quarterback.
“He’s not turning the ball over, they’re 2-0, big test this week with the Chargers coming to town. To me, if Russ is healthy, I’m sticking with Justin. I said it last week I wouldn’t, but what I saw today, I think he has earned and deserves the right to stay there,” Roethlisberger said.
He added that if Fields was turning the ball over and the team just got lucky, he would think differently, but Fields has been “efficient” and “good with the ball,” and since he hasn’t had a turnover yet, he deserves to stick as Pittsburgh’s starter.
“In my opinion, right now, he has not turned the ball over. Even if they were 2-0, and his stats were just ok, and he’s had a turnover or two, I know there was a bobbled snap today, but I don’t think he was even ready for the snap. So that’s not on him, and they got it,” Roethlisberger said.
Last week, Roethlisberger praised Fields but still said it should be Wilson’s job when he returns. But after another road win where Fields followed the game plan and looked pretty good, his tune changed. While his stats don’t jump out at you, as he threw for just 117 yards while adding 27 yards on the ground, he played clean football, and his stats would’ve looked a lot better if not for some penalties that cost Pittsburgh yards and points.
Fields’ performance will make Mike Tomlin’s decision a lot more difficult when Wilson is healthy, although it doesn’t seem like he’ll be ready for Week 3. If Wilson does return to full strength in the coming weeks, though, it might be tough to turn away from Fields if the Steelers keep winning games.
Fields’ future as Pittsburgh’s starter could hinge on his performance in Week 3. Not only is it the home opener, but they’re going up against another 2-0 team in the Los Angeles Chargers, and the Chargers’ pass rush is the best the Steelers have faced all season. Fields is going to be tested, but if he can lead Pittsburgh to another win, it’s going to be tough to make a change at that point. Needless to say, it should be an interesting few weeks as Tomlin and the Steelers’ coaching staff sort out the quarterback situation.