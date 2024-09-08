‘I’ll Figure Out How To Put It In:’ Chris Boswell Felt Undeniable Even With Backup Holder

The Pittsburgh Steelers couldn’t find the end zone against the Atlanta Falcons, but thanks to Chris Boswell, they were still able to score. Without Boswell’s insane efforts, including having to punt, the Steelers would have been doomed against the Falcons. Although his last field goal wasn’t his longest of the day by far, it was probably still tough due to wide receiver Scotty Miller needing to sub in as the holder.

It seems the two of them were ready for this odd scenario to happen, though. In a video from Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, Boswell was asked about Miller being hid holder.

“We worked it this week just in case of a scenario like this because you always gotta have a backup,” Boswell said. “All I told him was, wherever you put it down, just leave it. Don’t move it, don’t touch it. I’ll figure out how to put it in.”

A rare Chris Boswell post-game interview. pic.twitter.com/4cLCNYcXK7 — Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) September 8, 2024

Sounds like Boswell had the utmost confidence in himself no matter what was happening. Considering the day he had, that is totally valid. He went 6-for-6 on field goals, with his longest of the day being 57 yards. That wasn’t the only 50-yard field goal he made for the day either. By the time that last field goal came around, Mike Tomlin could’ve been his holder, and he may not have missed.

Miller did a fine job, too. It looks like he listened to Boswell’s advice. Even though they had practiced for this situation, hearing Boswell have that level of confidence had to be reassuring. You never know when practicing something can come in handy too. Miller and Boswell were on the same page, and it helped secure a win for the Steelers.

Hopefully punter Cameron Johnston isn’t too seriously injured, but it seems like he’s going to miss some time. Unless the punter the Steelers end up signing also gets hurt, we shouldn’t see Miller in this role again. Although they practice it and it went well, it’s likely Boswell and Miller don’t want to be in that position again. One well-executed attempt is enough for the season.