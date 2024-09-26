‘I Know They’ll Remember That, So Do We:’ Colts Haven’t Forgotten How They Beat Steelers In 2023

Though the three-game losing streak to the New England Patriots, Arizona Cardinals, and Indianapolis Colts last December was a collective nightmare, no one took the Pittsburgh Steelers’ soul quite like Indy. They may have been a more competitive team than the hapless Pats and Cards, but the Colts beat the Steelers at their own game. Tougher up front and grinding Pittsburgh’s run defense down. Heading into the 2024 rematch with the Steelers out for revenge, Colts players know both sides have visions of last year’s game in mind. One looking to continue it, the other trying to turn the tide.

“Go back to last year, late in the season,” Colts center Ryan Kelly said via the team’s YouTube channel. “Game didn’t start the way we wanted it to. That game came down to the fourth quarter when it was a matter of wills and who wanted it the most. I know they’ll remember that. So do we. Obviously gotta have our best week this week. We know we got a big game 1 o’clock on Sunday.”

Pittsburgh jumped out to a 13-point lead last year, looking poised to cruise to victory and get out of its funk. But they squandered chances to build on their lead and the Colts didn’t fold. By halftime, they had taken a one-point lead and scored early in the third quarter to go up 21-13.

From there, they took the air out of the ball and grinded Pittsburgh down to a nub. On one drive that began late in the third quarter and bled into the fourth, Indy ran 13-straight plays, mowing down a gassed Pittsburgh defense. They drove the ball from their 17 to the Steelers’ 13 before Pittsburgh finally stopped the bleeding, though the Colts’ field goal made it a two-score game. It was a butt-kicking rarely seen against the Steelers. By game’s end, Indianapolis had rushed for 170 yards and scored 30 unanswered, sending the spiraling Steelers to 7-7.

“We’re a fundamentally poor football group right now,” Mike Tomlin said immediately after the loss. “We’re playing losing football, and I take responsibility for that.”

Of course, it’s worth noting that the Steelers were a different defense last season. Injuries had beaten them up. Cole Holcomb and Kwon Alexander were lost for the season while Elandon Roberts played hurt. They literally ran out of safeties, Damontae Kazee ejected and Minkah Fitzpatrick injured mid-game. It forced Patrick Peterson to play safety on the fly. And Cam Heyward was still playing on one leg, completely worn out and ineffective by game’s end.

But the Colts can make a similar case. Last year, they were without QB Anthony Richardson due to a season-ending shoulder injury. His threat as a runner can’t be overlooked, the former top-five pick built like a tight end. And star RB Jonathan Taylor missed the meeting and is running strong in 2024, going over 100 yards the last two weeks. Even the Colts’ o-line will be healthier, OT Braden Smith a welcomed presence up front after being inactive last season.

Pittsburgh did a great job containing the Los Angeles Chargers’ potent run game. Their performance was true clinic tape and 11-man run defense. But the NFL has a way of humbling anyone feeling too good about themselves. The Steelers have another big challenge ahead. They’ll need to dig deep and finish the way they did last week to avoid the same outcome as 2023: a loss and long plane ride back to Pittsburgh.