‘I Couldn’t Be Happier:’ Justin Fields Loves Playing For Steelers

After three years of toiling for an often chaotic Chicago Bears organization, Justin Fields is leading the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers into their home opener this weekend. Talk about a glow-up.

Speaking to reporters after a busy couple of months that involved a trade from Chicago to Pittsburgh, Fields is grateful that it’s all worked out.

“I think it’s definitely a blessing being here,” he said via a team-provided transcript. “It was kind of bittersweet when I first got here, but I was happy to come to an organization like this, and I couldn’t be happier now. So I’m just glad to get the opportunity to go out there Sunday onto the field and hope to come out with a few more wins.”

Before there was a peep of Brandon Aiyuk rumors, Fields’ future was the NFL’s top story post-Super Bowl. Armed with the No. 1 overall pick and opportunity to draft USC QB Caleb Williams, odds were high that Chicago was preparing to move on from Fields. The question was where he’d go and for what return. Despite speculation that Fields could net a first or second round pick, his market was light. That caused the Bears to hold onto him even longer, dragging the process out to a point where Fields just wanted an answer.

Finally, he was traded in March, one day after the Steelers dealt away their former first round quarterback Kenny Pickett. Pittsburgh sent back little in return, a conditional sixth round pick in 2025 that becomes a fourth rounder should Fields log 51 percent of the offense’s snaps this season. Now, that scenario might come into play. Initially the Steelers’ backup, Fields stepped in for an injured Russell Wilson, who aggravated his calf strain first suffered in July. Playing smart and clean football with a 2-0 record, Fields could be in the driver’s seat to keep the job should he beat the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday afternoon.

It’s the first time since being drafted that Fields’ team is two games above .500. A fan favorite, Fields is making strides towards reviving his career and showing he’s an NFL starter.

“Everybody goes through life, planning for something to happen one way, and then it goes another way,” he said. “But God has his own plans, and I’m just here to kind of go with it and kind of do His will. So like I said, I’m happy to be here and happy to be a part of this team.”

The Steelers are happy to have him. And if Fields maintains his level of play, Pittsburgh will be happy to keep him with a long-term deal in the offseason.