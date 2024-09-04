‘I Am Not Gonna Let Him Go Out There And Wreck The Game:’ Falcons HC Raheem Morris Vows To Contain T.J. Watt

In an instant, T.J. Watt can change the course of a game. For the Atlanta Falcons and head coach Raheem Morris, their goal is to prevent that from happening. Though easier said than done, Morris vowed to find ways to take Watt out of the equation for Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“T.J. Watt is a game wrecker of sort,” Morris said via the Falcons’ YouTube channel. “And I am not gonna let him go out there and wreck the game and that’s gonna be part of our plan.”

Morris didn’t detail how the Falcons intend on stopping Watt. Whatever the game plan is, odds are good that Watt has seen it before. Teams have used slide protections, chips, and old-fashioned running the ball to stay out of third-and-forever to prevent Watt from being a terror on the edge.

Watt has led the NFL in sacks in three of his first seven NFL seasons, a first for the official sack era. He’s not someone who has to warm up to a season, either. Over his last three seasons, Watt has six sacks in Week 1. That’s more than anyone else in the league by a clear margin.

Most Week 1 Sacks (2021-2023)

1. T.J. Watt – 6.0

2. Chandler Jones – 5.0

3. Five Players Tied – 4.0

Among that five-way tie is Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett. And if you think that’s cherry-picking, Watt also leads the NFL in Week 1 sacks since being drafted in 2017 with 11 of them. No one else is in double-digits.

The primary player tasked with slowing down Watt this week will be Falcons right tackle Kaleb McGary. One of several former first-round picks on their offensive line, he had a slow start to his career but has improved throughout it. He boasts plenty of experience with 76 starts, including 14 for Atlanta last season.

While slowing Watt down is Morris’ goal, he knows the team can’t play scared.

“You gotta go out there and be ready to go out there and execute the game plan and be very smart and detailed,” he said.

Morris and the Falcons will have a plan against Watt. So has every other team that has faced him. Rarely has it truly slowed him down, and even if Watt is contained for 59 plays, he might change the game on that 60th snap.