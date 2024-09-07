How The National Media Is Picking Steelers Vs. Falcons

A weekly article we post that gives a brief overview of how the national media views the Pittsburgh Steelers’ odds. Just a skinny summary of notable names who are picking for or against Pittsburgh. We’ll see who gets it right most often. If they offer a score prediction, we’ll include that too. When applicable, I’ll toss in the predictions from Dave Bryan and myself just to see how we stack up.

Today, predictions for the Steelers’ 2024 regular-season opener against the Atlanta Falcons.

Those Picking The Steelers

Daniel Jeremiah/NFL Network: Steelers (20-17)

Chris Simms/Pro Football Talk: Steelers (23-17)

Alex Kozora/Steelers Depot: Steelers (23-17)

Safid Deen/USA Today: Steelers (23-20)

Mike Florio/Pro Football Talk: Steelers (21-17)

Vinnie Iyer/Sporting News: Steelers (20-17)

Bucky Brooks/NFL Network: Steelers (20-17)

Dave Bryan/Steelers Depot: Steelers (20-17)

Those Picking The Falcons

Colleen Wolfe/NFL Network: Falcons (20-16)

A.J. Hawk/Pat McAfee Show: Falcons

Maurice Jones-Drew/NFL Network: Falcons (21-17)

Pete Prisco/CBS Sports: Falcons (23-17)

Sam Farmer/Los Angeles Times: Falcons (24-20)

Pat McAfee/Pat McAfee Show: Falcons

Totals

Those Picking The Steelers: 8

Those Picking The Falcons: 6

Quick Notes

– This is only the second time Pittsburgh and Atlanta have met to open a season. The other instance came in 2010 when RB Rashard Mendenhall’s 50-yard touchdown run in overtime delivered a 15-9 Steelers win.

– Mike Tomlin is 10-6-1 in regular-season openers during his Steelers tenure. He is 6-4-1 in Week 1 on the road. Overall, promising numbers.

– All-time, Pittsburgh is 15-2-1 against Atlanta. A great record. But both of its losses came on the road. First in 1970 and again in 2006.

– Since 2012, only Matthew Stafford (23) has more Week 1 touchdown passes than Russell Wilson (22). However, no QB has been sacked more in those openers than Wilson’s 38. The next closest is Ryan Tannehill and Andy Dalton’s 27.

– What do Week 1 games mean for Pittsburgh’s playoff chances? A lot, historically. Under Tomlin, the Steelers make the playoffs 80 percent of the time when they win in Week 1 (eight of 10 times). When they fall in the opener, those odds drop to 50 percent (three of six times). They did not make the playoffs the year they tied, either.

– Fun fact. Every year the Steelers have appeared in the Super Bowl, they’ve won in Week 1.

– When Tomlin was hired in 2007, he was the second-youngest NFL head coach at 34 (the Raiders’ Lane Kiffin was 32). Fast forward to 2024 and Tomlin, now 52, is the 10th-oldest head coach in the league.