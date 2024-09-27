How The National Media Is Picking Steelers Vs. Colts

A weekly article we post that gives a brief overview of how the national media view the Pittsburgh Steelers’ odds. Just a skinny summary of notable names who are picking for or against Pittsburgh. We’ll see who gets it right most often. If they offer a score prediction, we’ll include that too. When applicable, I’ll toss in the predictions from Dave Bryan and myself just to see how we stack up.

Today, predictions for the Steelers’ Week 4 road game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Those Picking The Steelers

Daniel Jeremiah/NFL Network: Steelers (20-13)

Maurice Jones-Drew/NFL Network: Steelers (17-7)

Dave Bryan/Steelers Depot: Steelers (20-19)

Colleen Wolfe/NFL Network: Steelers (17-14)

Eric Edholm/NFL Network: Steelers (20-19)

A.J. Hawk/Pat McAfee Show: Steelers

Mike Florio/Pro Football Talk: Steelers (20-13)

Vinnie Iyer/Sporting News: Steelers (23-13)

Pete Prisco/CBS Sports: Steelers (20-16)

Alex Kozora/Steelers Depot: Steelers (23-17)

Sam Farmer/LA Times: Steelers (17-10)

Chris Simms/Pro Football Talk: Steelers (19-16)

THOSE PICKING THE Colts

Kevin Patra/NFL Network: Colts (20-18)

Nate Davis/USA Today: Colts (17-16)

Pat McAfee/Pat McAfee Show: Colts

Totals

Those Picking The Steelers: 12

Those Picking The Colts: 3

Quick Notes

– In the regular season, the Colts are 1-8 in their last nine meetings against the Steelers. However, they’ve won the most recent meeting, beating Pittsburgh 30-13 last year.

– This Week 4 matchup is the earliest meeting between these two teams since 2011 when they met in Week 3. Pittsburgh won 23-20. It means nothing but Pittsburgh is 6-1 when playing the Colts in Week 4 or earlier. The only loss came, and the reason why I said “Colts,” in 1968 when the Baltimore Colts beat the Steelers 41-7.

– Dating back to 2020, the start of his college career, this will be Colts QB Anthony Richardson’s 21st career start.

– Richardson has the NFL’s worst completion percentage (49.3-percent). Pittsburgh’s Justin Fields is sixth-best (73.3-percent). If Richardson were to hypothetically end the season below 50-percent, he’d be the first quarterback to do so with at least 200 attempts in a season since Tim Tebow in 2011, who finished at 46.5-percent.

– Both teams will be starting new QBs in this matchup compared to last year’s meeting. The Colts Anthony Richardson after starting Gardner Minshew a year ago. The Steelers have Justin Fields instead of Mitch Trubisky, replaced late in the game as Mason Rudolph took over the rest of the way.

– Pittsburgh ranks 31st in first down offense at 3.7 yards per play. Indianapolis is 1st at 7.5 yards per play.