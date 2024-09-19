‘Hope I Get To Play:’ Roman Wilson Wants To Make NFL Debut Sunday

For rookie wide receiver Roman Wilson, it’s been a lot of rehabbing, watching, and waiting. Not the way he pictured the start to his NFL story, nursing an ankle injury for nearly two months as the Pittsburgh Steelers have started their season with Wilson in street clothes. But after a full practice Thursday, Wilson is ready to do more than cheer from the sidelines.

“I hope I get to play,” he said via the team’s Steelers Live Twitter account following Thursday’s practice. “That’s not up to me. But every day I come in this building, I just do what I can to get ready for the game. Just come here and practice hard and do what I gotta do one day at a time.”

Cam Heyward, Darnell Washington, and Roman Wilson spoke to the media on Thursday, Sept. 19: pic.twitter.com/NKSRrjMAM9 — Steelers Live (@SteelersLive) September 19, 2024

Wilson suffered an ankle injury during the Steelers’ first padded practice of training camp. Taking a jet sweep during Seven Shots, the team’s daily goal-line drill, Wilson was rolled down by CB Anthony Averett. Examined by trainers, he was soon carted off with an ankle injury. Since then, he’s been working his way back to full health. From walking boot to tennis shoes, he’s now ready for cleats.

Roman Wilson returned practicing on a limited basis ahead of the Steelers’ Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons. He got in his first full practice last Thursday but was limited Friday and again didn’t dress versus the Denver Broncos. It makes Wilson’s availability for Friday’s practice key. If he’s full, there’s a chance he could suit up for the Steelers’ home opener against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Pittsburgh could use someone to step up opposite WR George Pickens. Though Pittsburgh has the NFL’s third-fewest pass attempts through two weeks, its wide receivers besides Pickens have combined for five receptions and 28 yards. Van Jefferson has seen plenty of empty snaps while Calvin Austin III has been quiet outside of his punt-return duties.

For a rookie missing so much crucial development time, Wilson is trying to catch up to the moving train. Summer injuries can often create lost rookie seasons. But with a clear opportunity for playing time should he prove himself, if Wilson can provide immediate splash, the team won’t hesitate to give him a longer look.