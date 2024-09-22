‘He’s Gonna Surpass Every Single Record I’ve Ever Set:’ J.J. Watt Says Healthy T.J. Watt Will Lap Him

The next sack T.J. Watt notches will make him the second-fastest player to reach 100 in a career. And he’s hardly showing any signs of slowing down from there. Already carrying a Hall of Fame resume into each game he plays, big brother J.J. Watt tipped his hat to his younger brother, now getting to watch him dominate every Sunday.

“I have long said if he stays healthy, he’s gonna surpass every single record I’ve ever set,” Watt, now a CBS analyst, said post-game. “And I still very firmly believe that. Kid’s incredible.”

"If he stays healthy, he's gonna surpass every single record I've ever set… Kid's incredible."@JJWatt has nothing but praise for his younger brother T.J. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/1KDL7f2uZz — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) September 22, 2024

Watt recorded his third sack of the season Sunday afternoon, giving him one in each game of 2024. He beat high-prized rookie right tackle Joe Alt, winning cleanly around the edge with a dip-and-rip move to get under and past the nearly 6-9 Alt.

TJ Watt (@_TJWatt) with the ghost rip sack. Great get off, flashes the inside hand, takes it away & rips to clear. One of the best in the game to do it! #PassRush #SteelerNation pic.twitter.com/WBldlNgGsO — DLineVids (@dlinevids1) September 22, 2024

Using the same move, Watt drew a holding call against Alt to wipe out a 14-yard completion on 3rd and 6. Instead, the Chargers were forced to punt. He was close to recording a half-sack, but the initial statistician gave a full sack to DL Cam Heyward. If that gets reversed, it’ll be unceremonious, but a path for Watt to reach 100.

While Watt may have felt quieter at times during early stages of the game, the Chargers had clear intent to stop him. And unlike the Atlanta Falcons, they showed better execution, beating him up with tight ends and chips throughout the day. But like a wide receiver, all that attention allowed 1-on-1 opportunities for other players. Replacing an injured Alex Highsmith, EDGE Nick Herbig recorded 2 sacks and at least a third pressure, having his way with stud LT Rashawn Slater and beating his backup when Slater exited with injury.

By game’s end, Slater and Alt, along with QB Justin Herbert, left due to injuries as the Chargers literally limped their way to the finish line.

The Watt’s have a special relationship as two of the best defensive players of their era. That’s carried over into J.J.’s new role, getting to interview his brother shortly before kickoff and gifting him a jersey for his upcoming child that sported “Dad No. 90” on the back.

J.J. Watt gifted T.J. Watt a jersey for T.J.'s first child on the way. So cool. J.J. says he can't wait to "spoil the hell out of that kid." #Steelers pic.twitter.com/a2Ywzjm4vr — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) September 22, 2024

Once Watt crosses triple-digits, he’ll be halfway to reaching Bruce Smith’s all-time sack record. Smith recorded 200 over his career. Despite never leading the NFL in sacks, he was steady and consistent, playing through his age-40 season. While that would be an incredibly lofty goal for Watt to achieve, if we pretend and assume Watt records as many sacks post-30 as Smith and apply that to his current total of 99.5, that gives Watt 193.5 for a career. Not turning 30 until next month, that math has some leeway and makes 200 sacks a possible goal. Or for the high-achieving Watt, 201.

If T.J. Watt can’t reach those heights, surpassing J.J. should be easy enough. J.J. finished his career with 114.5 of them before hanging up his cleats, injuries preventing him from recording many more. At the rate T.J. is going, not only will he surpass his brother, he might do it by the end of the year.