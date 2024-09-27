‘He’s Come A Long Way:’ T.J. Watt ‘Excited’ For DeMarvin Leal To Get More Playing Time

Depth is key for NFL teams that want to make a run in the playoffs. The Pittsburgh Steelers are going to have the depth of their front seven tested early. That’s the strength of their team, but they’ll be missing OLB Alex Highsmith for a few weeks due to injury. As a result, Nick Herbig will be starting, with DeMarvin Leal as the primary backup. Leal’s career hasn’t been stellar up to this point, but T.J. Watt seems excited to see what he can do.

“It’s not his first go-around,” Watt said Friday via the team’s YouTube channel. “He’s gotten live in-game reps at both [defensive] end and at outside linebacker. We’re comfortable with that. He’s asked good questions. He has shown a lot of versatility in his pass-rush moves and obviously he can stop the run. He’s a big guy.

“He’s not just powerful, he has a lot of finesse to him. He’s come a long way, and I’m really excited for him to get some playing time.”

That praise should mean a lot coming from Watt, who has been one of the NFL’s best defenders over the last few years. Leal was selected by the Steelers in the third round of the 2022 draft, but he hasn’t been a big contributor so far. A large part of that has been that he hasn’t found a home at one position yet.

Originally, Leal was a defensive end, but an injury to Watt forced him to play more outside linebacker during his rookie year. He did not have much success there, and it seemed like it hindered him more than anything. His second year was no better, with his production not really improving. Now, it seems like he’s ready to take a step forward.

Leal has said that he feels more comfortable in this hybrid role with the Steelers now. He still spends time at both defensive end and outside linebacker, but he feels more suited for that job this year. Mike Tomlin appreciates that versatility, and it could help Leal further his NFL career.

This week will be Leal first chance to really prove he belongs in the NFL. He’ll the first man to come in and give Watt or Herbig a breather, and that role will be crucial. If they aren’t totally exhausted by the fourth quarter, they should be able to have a bigger impact sealing the game. Against a stout Indianapolis Colts offensive line, Leal will need to help his unit win the battle in the trenches.