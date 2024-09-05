‘He Was Locked In:’ Ravens CB Raves About Minkah Fitzpatrick’s Work Ethic

The Pittsburgh Steelers have several incredible defenders on their current roster. T.J. Watt’s resumé speaks for itself, and Cam Heyward has been so good that he just earned himself a fourth contract, but Minkah Fitzpatrick has seemingly been flying under the radar. Fitzpatrick has been like glue for the Steelers defense since he arrived in 2019, and current Baltimore Ravens corner Marlon Humphrey has known Fitzpatrick would be amazing for a long time.

Fitzpatrick and Humphrey were teammates together at the University of Alabama, with Humphrey being only one year older than Fitzpatrick. On a recent episode of his podcast, Humphrey told a story about when he knew Fitzpatrick was different.

“He was locked in,” Humphrey said. “As someone that was not locked in, he was like overly [locked in]. I knew it was weird when he was in high school, on his spring break, and I kept turning around like, ‘Who is this kid in these meetings with us?’ Spent his whole spring break in spring training with us, sitting in meetings, working out. I was just like, ‘Don’t know whoever that kid is, but he’s trying to do something.'”

Minkah Fitzpatrick was an unbelievable player in college. In his final collegiate season, he earned the Jim Thorpe Award, which goes to the best defensive back in the country, and the Chuck Bednarik Award, which goes to the best defender overall. Nick Saban, who coached him at Alabama and was one of the best college coaches of all time, has also never had a bad word to say about Fitzpatrick.

It’s insane to think about how mature Fitzpatrick had to be as a senior in high school to forego his spring break in order to get extra work in with a college team that he wasn’t even on yet. That speaks to how committed he was to being successful in football. That dedication has shown, too.

With 96 days now left to go before the Steelers play the Falcons in Week 1, here is Minkah Fitzpatrick going 96 yards for a touchdown via an interception versus the Colts at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh in 2019.@minkfitz_21 #HereWeGo #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/docQyK1tEm — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) June 4, 2024

Fitzpatrick has played six seasons in the NFL, and so far, he’s been named a First-team All-Pro three times, along with making four Pro Bowls. He’s been a difference-maker for the Steeler’s defense, filling in wherever needed. Need him to be a ballhawk in the middle of the field? He can do it. Need him to get down in the box and do some dirty work? He can do it.

Fitzpatrick should have an opportunity to roam a little more in the Steelers’ defense this year. With additions like Patrick Queen and DeShon Elliott, Fitzpatrick should be able to wear fewer hats. After an injury-plagued 2023 season, Fitzpatrick should continue to build on to his legacy this year. Like Humphrey says, he’s going to be overly locked in.