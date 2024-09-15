‘He Did A Good Job:’ Former Head Coach Evaluates Justin Fields

One game. One win. For Justin Fields, it’s a stat he’s aiming to repeat Sunday against the Denver Broncos. But in one last look-back at Week 1, former NFL head coach and current NFL Network analyst Steve Mariucci praised the job Fields did in the opener against the Atlanta Falcons.

“I think this situation’s gonna be fluid, Rich,” Mariucci told Rich Eisen on NFLN’s pre-game show of the Steelers’ QB decision. “I think they’re gonna just see how he does. And he did fine. 17-of-23, 156 yards passing. He didn’t turn it over. He ran 14 times. He didn’t mess it up. He did a good job and they won the game. So give him another chance.”

Fields wasn’t spectacular but made key plays without key mistakes. He hit WR George Pickens for a 33-yard completion at the end of the first half, setting up a Chris Boswell field goal that made it a one-point Steelers’ deficit at the half. Fields hit another long ball to WR George Pickens for a 40-yard gain. And Fields converted on a key third down late in the game to bleed clock, though the Steelers couldn’t put the ball in the end zone and finish the game off.

Last week’s circumstances were difficult to deal with. Fields beginning as the backup with the initial game plan installed for Russell Wilson. It wasn’t until Wilson hurt his calf early in Thursday’s practice that Fields got the starting reps. Even then, it was uncertain if he or Wilson would start against the Atlanta Falcons. A final decision wasn’t made until roughly two hours before kickoff.

Pittsburgh entered this week focusing on Fields. While Wilson remains questionable, Fields is expected to start and has the benefits of getting all the reps this week. If he plays well and the Steelers win again, Fields might not give the job back. For now, he’ll focus on getting the Steelers to 2-0 for the first time since 2020.