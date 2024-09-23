Has Justin Fields Secured Steelers’ Starting QB Job Irrespective Of Health?

Has Justin Fields secured the Steelers’ starting quarterback job irrespective of Russell Wilson’s health?

The Steelers are three games into the season with Justin Fields at quarterback, and they are now 3-0. While he hasn’t put up Pro Bowl numbers, per se, Fields has done what the Steelers ask him to do. You can critique a throw here or there, and some snap exchange issued, but by and large, he is looking like a competent starting quarterback.

The Steelers signed Russell Wilson to be exactly that, but if they already have that in Justin Fields, then they have no need to make a change, do they? While they sort of traded for Fields as an afterthought, they certainly don’t regret doing so at this point.

Through three games, Fields is 55-for-75 for 518 yards with two touchdown passes and one interception. He also has 90 rushing yards with one rushing touchdown, and there is clearly more meat on that bone.

Fields had his best day as a passer yesterday, even with an unfortunate interception, as the passing game looked to be at its best. Against the Chargers, he went 25-for-32 for 245 yards with a touchdown and the interception. Though he owes much to his receivers in this one, even with some drops.

The Steelers knew the Chargers would take the deep ball away, so Fields largely contented himself with eating underneath. Guys like Calvin Austin III and Scotty Miiller did the rest, forcing missed tackles and picking up extra yards. Austin, of course, helped cap off the game with a 55-yard catch-and-run score.

The question is, has Fields now shown enough that he has settled the quarterback position? Head coach Mike Tomlin will not say as much until Russell Wilson is fully healthy, but what does he think?

Of course, we’re only talking about a three-game sample, and Fields could still regress to his earlier career mean. What if, over the next two weeks, he plays losing football and costs the Steelers games? Do we really think that by then Tomlin wouldn’t consider Wilson?

