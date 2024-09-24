‘Got That Level Of Confidence In Chris Boswell:’ Mike Tomlin Believed In 62-Yard FG Attempt

Facing a daunting 62-yard field goal attempt that even tests the limits of a kicker as great as Chris Boswell, Mike Tomlin had full confidence in Boswell’s ability to hit from Steph Curry range at the end of the first half of Sunday’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Ultimately, Boswell’s kick had the distance but not quite the accuracy, veering slightly right, but Tomlin has no regrets about the decision. Nor was he concerned about leaving time on the clock for the Chargers to get off one last play before the break.

“I didn’t care. I sent him out there ’cause I thought he was gonna make it, to be quite honest with you,” Tomlin said when asked via the team’s YouTube channel if time was a concern. “Most of the time field goals occur, usually take anywhere from three to five seconds. But I was less concerned about that component of it, and I was more concerned about potentially getting three points ’cause I just got that level of confidence in Chris Boswell.”

After forcing a Chargers punt, the Steelers got the ball back on their 14-yard line with 44 seconds left. QB Justin Fields hit two short passes to WR Calvin Austin III and a 27-yard sideline throw to WR George Pickens, though a drop by TE Pat Freiermuth failed to push Pittsburgh into closer field-goal range. That left them facing 4th and 4 on the Chargers’ 44 with six seconds to go.

Boswell came out for the kick and missed it with one second remaining. That allowed the Chargers to attempt a Hail Mary, one they came close to converting. But FS Minkah Fitzpatrick swatted the ball away, ending the half with the Steelers trailing 10-7.

Minkah Fitzpatrick timing his jump and batting this pass away may saved the Steelers from giving up a Hail Mary TD. Big-time play. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/lhaiuVYnk0 — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) September 23, 2024

Ultimately, it was a lot of excitement for plays that didn’t change the scoreboard. There was nothing wrong with Tomlin’s decision. Boswell had been perfect on the year, made all four of his previous attempts from 50-plus yards, and connected from 57 yards in Week 1. With great Pittsburgh weather and low risk, the 62-yarder was worth the try.

Chris Boswell is now 0-for-2 lifetime from 60-plus yards. His first such miss came last year, no good from 61 yards against Jacksonville after a questionable penalty on Isaac Seumalo negated his previous make from 56 yards.

While you might assume this was the longest field goal attempt in team history, there’s still one that bests it. Playing in the thin Denver air in 2007, Jeff Reed attempted a 65-yarder at the end of the first half. At the time, it would’ve set an NFL record by two yards. But Reed’s kick, though accurate, fell a few yards short and was fielded in the back of the end zone.

Given the confidence Boswell has rightly earned, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him try another from 60-plus if required later in the season. The biggest barrier might only be weather as temperatures begin to fall and winter looms ahead.