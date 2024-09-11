Good On Good: George Pickens Talks Facing CB Patrick Surtain II Sunday

After besting Atlanta Falcons CB A.J. Terrell last weekend, Pittsburgh Steelers WR George Pickens could face an even tougher test this weekend. He’ll be squaring off against Denver Broncos CB Patrick Surtain II, regarded as one of football’s best cover corners. Pickens is ready for the challenge.

“He’s just a good player,” Pickens said of Surtain via Yardbarker’s Aaron Becker. “Like a lot of other players in here. He’s a good player. I’m a good player.”

#Steelers WR George Pickens on facing #Broncos CB Pat Surtain II. “Just be myself, to be honest. I went up against Pat Surtain in college. So a lot of this stuff isn’t new for me. … He’s just a good player. … I’m a good player. There’s a lot of good players around the league.” pic.twitter.com/e00plV5EMB — Aaron Becker (@Aaron_M_Becker) September 11, 2024

It won’t be their first time matching up. The two spent time in the SEC, Surtain with Alabama, Pickens with Georgia. Surtain came out one year ahead of Pickens, making Sunday their first matchup since they’ve both jumped to the NFL.

Alabama and Georgia squared off in 2020, Pickens catching five passes for 53 yards in a 41-24 loss. This cut-up highlighted their matchup, Surtain getting the better of him on two vertical routes while Pickens made one catch coming back to the ball for a short gain. But Pickens was still just a sophomore and has grown up since then, becoming a more well-rounded receivers since being drafted in 2022.

Of course, Surtain has progressed, too. Some consider him to be the NFL’s No. 1 corner or at the least, definitely in the top five. Already a two-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro, teams have stayed away from targeting Surtain. That won’t be Pittsburgh, needing Pickens to get involved and make plays for the passing game to function.

Pickens bested Terrell, a solid corner, Sunday. He made a diving 40-yard catch against him and a contested grab for a 3rd-and-10 conversion, twisting away from Terrell as he went to the ground. Pickens’ strong hands and ability to adjust and track the ball were on full display against the Falcons.

George Pickens showing off his hands and ability to track and catch the ball at any angle. All on display on his six grabs yesterday. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/spk9ncGgI6 — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) September 9, 2024

Just as the Steelers are likely to do with Denver WR Courtland Sutton, it’s sensible for the Broncos to pit Surtain on Pickens all game. For Pickens, he’s indifferent to the Broncos’ game plan.

“I don’t really know or care what they’re going to do,” he said via Becker.

He’ll get his answer Sunday. The winner of that matchup could go a long way toward determining if Pittsburgh can start 2-0.