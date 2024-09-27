GMFB’s Kyle Brandt Afraid ‘Ferocious And Terrifying’ Steelers Defense Will ‘Make It Ugly’ For Anthony Richardson

In the first three weeks of the season, second-year Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson has had some highs and lows as he continues to develop.
Richardson has made some jaw-dropping throws with his cannon of a right arm and has had some impressive designed runs and scrambles as a dual-threat quarterback. Steelers defenders Nick Herbig, Payton Wilson and Cameron Heyward have praised Richardson throughout the week, with Herbig calling him a unicorn and Heyward saying he’s got some Cam Newton to his game.
The physical traits are off the charts with Richardson. Right now, though, the physical traits and the ability to play quarterback at a high level in the NFL aren’t lining up. Richardson has had some crucial mistakes, throwing six interceptions in the season’s first three weeks, and failing to complete even 50% of his passes.
Now, he’ll go up against the league’s best defense in the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday at 1 PM/EST inside Lucas Oil Stadium.
“I worry this one could get ugly for Richardson. He’s thrown six interceptions already and the Steelers’ defense is healthy, and it is ferocious, and it is terrifying,” Good Morning Football’s Kyle Brandt said Friday, according to video via NFL Network. “It’s the number one group in any team right now in the sport.
“I feel like if Richardson throws one early and then they just start unleashing the pass rush, I think Pittsburgh wins this one and it’s ugly for Indianapolis.”
The Steelers’ defense is playing at a high level, without a doubt. The Steelers are allowing just 8.7 points per game and have completely dominated in the second half of games in two of the first three weeks, including allowing -5 yards of offense in Week 3 to the Chargers in the final two quarters.
Pittsburgh has stopped the run consistently and has turned opposing offenses into one-dimensional attacks. That has allowed its star-studded pass rush to get after quarterbacks, leading to sacks and mistakes through the air.
The Colts say they have a plan for the Steelers’ pass rush, particularly T.J. Watt. But you know what they say about plans.
With Richardson, he’s been rather reckless at times as a passer, and with his big, strong fame believes he can make any throw, even with defenders hanging off him. It’s led to plenty of mistakes, and now he’ll face his toughest test yet of his young NFL career in the Black and Gold.
It’s a recipe for disaster for Richardson, which bodes very well for the Steelers, who will look to move to 4-0 on the season and 3-0 on the road.